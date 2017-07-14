“As turmoil brews back at the White House, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump jetted out of Washington Wednesday, escaping the heat — literally and figuratively — to attend the annual Sun Valley, Idaho, summit of media, tech and finance moguls, put on by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen,” Kate Bennett reports for CNN.

“The conference, an invite-only affair held for one week each summer since 1983, basically boils down to a billionaires confab, where titans of business and industry meet to discuss the next big thing, or finagle deals,” Bennett reports. “It’s like camp, but for the super-wealthy.”

“What, specifically, Kushner and Trump are doing at the Allen & Co conference is unclear,” Bennett reports. “However, a White House official did confirm the couple’s attendance to CNN, and added the pair, who work as unpaid advisers to President Donald Trump, are personally funding their travel.



Bennett reports, “The Sun Valley summit is scheduled to end on Sunday.”

