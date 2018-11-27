“Ivanka Trump — President Donald Trump’s adviser and daughter — and Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook will visit Wilder schools Tuesday to examine the district’s use of technology, a White House spokesman confirmed Monday evening,” Nate Poppino reports for The Idaho Statesman. “‘Adviser to the President Ivanka Trump is traveling to Idaho as part of her ongoing workforce development and STEM initiatives and will visit the Wilder School District with Apple CEO Tim Cook,’ said Judd Deere, director of media affairs at the White House.”

“The stop is the latest in a series of tours by Trump as part of her work with the National Council for the American Worker,” Poppino reports. “Apple has recently worked with Trump and the White House to highlight education best practices for STEM and computer science. Cook connected Trump earlier this year with the Waukee Innovation and Learning Center, part of the Waukee School District in Iowa.”

“Wilder was among 114 low-income schools in 29 states to receive help from Apple two years ago for students without easy access to technology, the Idaho Statesman reported in March 2016,” Poppino reports. “The company at that time donated an iPad to every student and teacher in the district, for use at school and at home.”

Looking forward to visiting the Wilder School District tomorrow with Apple CEO and #STEM education champion Tim Cook! https://t.co/nY1C3xu2uP — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 27, 2018

Read more in the full article here.