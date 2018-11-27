“Apple is apparently spending five times as much promoting its iPhone X range than it did pushing the iPhone 8/8 Plus last year,” Evans writes. “‘The iPhone X series has been given 12 unique TV spots, while iPhone 8’s had three,’ the study claims.”
“There’s also a lot of money being spent by carriers this time around,” Evans writes. “AT&T spent over $85 million on iPhone X TV ads, making it the largest promoter of the iPhone X, XS, XS Max, and XR, apparently.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Whatever it takes to move some units and get Home button-free X-class iPhones into wide use ASAP!
SEE ALSO:
Apple promo offers up to $100 in extra trade-in credit toward new iPhone XR or XS – November 27, 2018