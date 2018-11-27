“In the face of a slowing smartphone market, Apple has raised its spending on iPhone advertising by a factor of five, a MediaRadar study claims,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must. “”

“Apple is apparently spending five times as much promoting its iPhone X range than it did pushing the iPhone 8/8 Plus last year,” Evans writes. “‘The iPhone X series has been given 12 unique TV spots, while iPhone 8’s had three,’ the study claims.”

“There’s also a lot of money being spent by carriers this time around,” Evans writes. “AT&T spent over $85 million on iPhone X TV ads, making it the largest promoter of the iPhone X, XS, XS Max, and XR, apparently.”

MacDailyNews Take: Whatever it takes to move some units and get Home button-free X-class iPhones into wide use ASAP! SEE ALSO:

