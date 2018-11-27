“Apple is offering a limited time promotion that provides up to $100 in additional credit when trading in an iPhone, according to Apple’s dedicated trade-in site,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“When trading in an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, or 8 towards the purchase of an iPhone XR or iPhone XS, customers can get between $25 and $100 extra,” Clover reports. “As with all trade-ins, to get the full trade-in value, your iPhone must turn on, it must be in good shape with working buttons, and it can’t have a broken display. A broken iPhone that does not turn on or has broken buttons earns no trade-in value, though Apple offers to recycle it. An iPhone with a broken display earns a lesser trade-in amount.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Goose those sales!