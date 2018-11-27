“Yesterday the Supreme Court held a hearing in the case Apple Inc. v. Pepper. ‘Pepper’ is Robert Pepper, an Apple customer who, along with three other plaintiffs, filed a class action lawsuit alleging that App Store customers have been overcharged for iOS apps, thanks to Apple’s 30% commission that Pepper alleges derives from Apple’s monopolistic control of the App Store,” Ben Thompson writes for Stratechery. “There are three points to make about this case, and they are captured in the title:”

• First, the specific antitrust doctrine at question

• Second, the question of whether the App Store is a monopoly

• Third, what the very existence of these questions say about Apple

“In my estimation, these three points move from less certain to more certain, and from less important to more important,” Thompson writes. “In other words, whatever the Supreme Court decides matters less than what the very existence of this case says about the state of Apple and its future.”

“If I am right, and the case is dismissed because the plaintiffs do not have standing, that does not mean Apple and the App Store are out of the antitrust hot water: first, developers can sue for antitrust damages, and second, most states — including California — do not follow the Illinois Brick precedent (this dual antitrust regime was upheld by the Supreme Court in California v. ARC America Corp),” Thompson writes. “There is a decent chance the question of whether or not the App Store and Apple’s associated policies are an antitrust violation [will make its] way to court sooner or later.”

Read more in the full article here.