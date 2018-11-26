“Two research groups that estimate global PC shipments not only served up incorrect data as fact, but also used the bogus figures to reach entirely false conclusions about Apple’s Macs in the global PC market,” Daniel Eran Dilger writes for Roughly Drafted. “This isn’t the first time they’ve been so wrong but outlines the lack of accuracy from third-party “sales estimates” as Apple prepares to stop reporting its official sales numbers altogether.”

“The reality is that among the manufacturers they report sales from, none apart from Apple publish verifiable data on their actual shipments. And now that Apple has reported its Mac shipments, it’s clear that estimates from Gartner and IDC do not deserve solid confidence,” Dilger writes. “Garner reported that Apple had sold 4.928 million Macs in calendar Q3, while IDC issued a parallel report that credited Apple with sales of 4.762 million. That’s a difference between the two of 166 thousand Macs, something that should have already raised eyebrows. But Apple’s actual sales for the quarter were officially reported as 5.3 million. That means third-party ‘estimates’ were off by as much as a double-digit percentage.”

