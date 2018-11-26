“The reality is that among the manufacturers they report sales from, none apart from Apple publish verifiable data on their actual shipments. And now that Apple has reported its Mac shipments, it’s clear that estimates from Gartner and IDC do not deserve solid confidence,” Dilger writes. “Garner reported that Apple had sold 4.928 million Macs in calendar Q3, while IDC issued a parallel report that credited Apple with sales of 4.762 million. That’s a difference between the two of 166 thousand Macs, something that should have already raised eyebrows. But Apple’s actual sales for the quarter were officially reported as 5.3 million. That means third-party ‘estimates’ were off by as much as a double-digit percentage.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: God only knows how bad Gartner and IDC’s PC numbers are, since many of those vendors never report unit share numbers at all.
This shows the folly of estimating unit shipments, yet again.
Of course, with Apple ceasing to provide real unit sales figures, theses their-party outfits will never be fact checked and their wild estimates will be treated as gospel by certain media outlets and pundits especially if and when they concoct bad numbers for Apple products.
