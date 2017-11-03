“It begins with those published reports of falling sales, or, at best, a slight increase over last year. Gartner claimed that Apple sold 4.61 million Macs for the September quarter, a drop of 5.6%, a little more than the average for PC companies. IDC estimated sales of 4.9 million, an increase of just 0.3%,” Steinberg writes. “The reality was something altogether different.”
“Apple reported sales of 5.4 million Macs, representing an increase of 10% from the previous year,” Steinberg writes. “Clearly Gartner and IDC, both of whom have undercounted Mac sales before, need to evaluate their survey methods, because they failed big time on these estimates.”
MacDailyNews Take: What else is new?
