“A number of news outlets reported over the weekend that Microsoft briefly overtook Apple as the most valuable U.S. company,” Luke Dormehl reports for Cult of Mac. “This followed several weeks of precipitous declines for Apple, which has seen billions of dollars wiped off its market cap.”

“In fact, Apple continues to lead Microsoft with a valuation of $817.6 billion to Microsoft’s $791 billion,” Dormehl reports. “The incorrect reports were caused by confusion about Apple’s number of outstanding shares, used to calculate market cap.”

“It will be interesting to see how things shake out from here,” Dormehl reports. “Last week, Mad Money host Jim Cramer opined that the stock market, “can’t stabilize until Apple stabilizes. My view? Apple is a long-term hold, with its huge installed base giving the company’s service revenue stream a lot of room to grow, which is why you own it [and] don’t trade it.”

Read more in the full article here.