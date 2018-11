Apple has debuts the company’s annual holiday ad which asks, “Have you ever made something wonderful but were too afraid to share it?”

Follow along as a creative young woman named Sofia writes, draws, plays music, and sculpts in private — locking away and hiding her creations — only to be set free by her faithful companion.

The song is “come out and play” by Billie Eilish.

See how the team brought Sofia and her world to life with Apple’s BTS video:

MacDailyNews Take: We like it. Beautiful song plus beautifully-rendered computer animation telling a timeless message; what’s not to like?