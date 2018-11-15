“Bloomberg spotted that Apple has opened 10 job listings this month for chipmaking positions in San Diego. That’s where Qualcomm is based, and according to the report, Apple has never searched for chip engineers there before,” Kastrenakes reports. “It’s notable that Apple is targeting Qualcomm at the very same time that it’s trying to move away from something Qualcomm does best: modems.”
“Apple completely dropped Qualcomm for its latest iPhones, choosing instead to get modems from Intel,” Kastrenakes reports. “That said, Bloomberg reports seeing job listings focused on a variety of technologies, including LTE and 5G, but also Bluetooth and AI, so this could be more than just a way to boost Apple’s cellular performance.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’d answer our headline, but we can’t stop laughing, plus we’re too dizzy from watching Apple’s A12, A12X, and, for that matter, 2017’s A11/X run rings around Qualcomm’s latest Slothdraggin dreck.
