“The new Mac mini is Apple’s version of a barebones computer. The entry model starts at $799 and only comes with the Mac mini, a power cable, and documentation,” Anthony Casella writes for iMore. “You’ll need to provide your own monitor, keyboard, and mouse or trackpad.”

“Since the new Mac mini has a number of I/O ports, your choices of monitor connectivity can be in the form of a Thunderbolt 3 connector or an HDMI connector,” Casella writes.

“Whether you use your 5K Thunderbolt Display or your spare 1080p television with HDMI, the new Mac mini will be good to go,” Casella writes. “The new Mac mini also has two USB 2.0 ports so if you have older wired keyboards or mice, you’ll be all set as well.”

MacDailyNews Note: If you’re in the market for a monitor for your new Mac mini, you can get the same monitor that Apple sets for $699, LG 27-inch 4K UHD IPS Monitor with HDR10 with USB Type-C Connectivity and FreeSync, for $639.95 via Amazon currently.