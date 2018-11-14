“Apple today released a new version of its Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock, which carries a model number of MU9F2AM/A and was added to the online Apple Store today,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“The previous version of the Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock, which had a model number of MLDW2AM/A, has been removed from the online store,” Clover reports.

“There are no design tweaks to the dock, which suggests that the new model includes unspecified internal updates,” Clover reports. “It is not known why Apple has introduced a revamped version, but the changes are likely to be minor.”

