“Alongside the iPhone XR, Apple today released a new 0.3m Magnetic Apple Watch Charger that’s equipped with a USB-C connector for the first time,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“At $29, the USB-C version of the Apple Watch Magnetic Charger is priced the same as the USB-A version that’s long been available,” Clover reports.

“The USB-C version of the Apple Watch Charger is only available in 0.3m, and is not available in the longer 1m and 2m lengths,” Clover reports. “It’s not clear why Apple has decided to only offer it in the smaller size, but additional chargers with longer USB-C cables could be added in the future.”

MacDailyNews Take: Useful for those with USB-C power adapters and/or USB-C-equipped Macs. As always, we recommend the US$9.99 elago W3 Stand for Apple Watch:

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Lynn Weiler” for the heads up.]