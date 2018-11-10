Apple has determined that some iPhone X displays may experience touch issues due to a component that might fail on the display module. An affected device may exhibit the following:

• The display, or part of the display, does not respond or responds intermittently to touch

• The display reacts even though it was not touched

Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will replace the display module on eligible devices, free of charge.

More info about Apple’s “iPhone X Display Module Replacement Program for Touch Issues” here.

MacDailyNews Note: The program covers affected iPhone X devices for 3 years after the first retail sale of the unit.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Edward W.” for the heads up.]