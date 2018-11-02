“This week, Apple resurrected both the MacBook Air and the Mac mini at its event, proving that death is sometimes only a temporary state of affairs — at least where tech products are concerned,” Dan Moren writes for Macworld. “But just as this week’s Apple event giveth, there’s also the suggestion that it might taketh away; some Apple products and technologies find themselves in limbo after the announcements of the week, meaning that the writing may perhaps be on the wall for them.”

“Of course, not all of these products and technologies will die immediately—some may linger on for a while yet, and a few of them may not stay dead. (As the Air and mini showed us, sometimes they’re just hibernating),” Moren writes. “But Apple has a habit of being brutal when it comes to cutting the dead weight from its lineup, even when it comes to killing those things that it once considered its darlings.”

Moren readies the noose for this quartet:

• Touch Bar

• 12-inch MacBook

• Lightning

• AirPower

MacDailyNews Take: We can see the cases for knifing the Touch Bar and the 12-inch MacBook (unless substantial performance gains over the Air can be introduced). Moving from Lightning to USB-C everywhere would be a massive undertaking, but Apple’s done such things before and repeatedly. AirPower can’t be killed because it never really existed. Vaporware never dies, it just fades away.