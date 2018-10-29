“The only problem is that my main iMac, which was a powerhouse in 2013, can’t handle the load today, particularly when it comes to multi-cam 4K video editing,” Gewirtz reports. “Because Apple has been reticent to update its Mac models, I – and many others who rely on platform-specific Mac software – have had to wait.”
“All that changes tomorrow. Tomorrow, we’ll know what Apple is going to do about the Mac. Except for the Mac Pro, of course. But I don’t see myself buying a Mac Pro,” Gewirtz reports. “By the time the Apple announcement event is over tomorrow, I will have made my decision. Here are the four scenarios that are in the running…”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: In Gewirtz’s case, it really depends on just how “professionally-focused” Mac mini truns out to be. If you can really max out the RAM and the processor, add an outboard GPU, etc. it could be the one.