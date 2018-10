“A new feature in iOS 12 allows you to use your iPhone’s Live Listen feature with Apple’s AirPods, a much cheaper alternative than actual medical device hearing aids,” Gary Rosenzweig writes for MacMost.



“The audio comes from the iPhone’s microphone, so you can place your iPhone in a better position to hear someone and leave it there,” Rosenzweig writes. “You can even use it as a way to listen in to what is going on in another room.”



MacDailyNews Take: It does work rather well, even in a loud, crowded restaurant, but, of coure, you have to wear your AirPods which aren’t nearly as inconspicuous like real hearing aids. They’ll certainly do in a pinch, though!