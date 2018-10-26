“Don’t want to spend $1,000 on a smartphone? This year Apple brings top-tier specs to the iPhone XR so you can get all the fancy features you want for less. Did they compromise too much? Not enough?” Fixit asks. “Since when is $750 cheap? There’s only one way to find out—let’s tear it down!”

“The XR inherited many of the same traits as its XS siblings, but it did not inherit speedy gigabit-LTE capabilities,” Fixit reports. “The XR inherited a lot of features from the XS, but only got one camera—the wide-angle, while the telephoto stays with the XS.”

“What’s this? A modular SIM card reader! That’s an iPhone first,” Fixit reports. “Not only does this mean quick swaps of a dead SIM reader, it also reduces the cost of replacing your logic board! Win-win!”

Read more in the full, live teardown here.

MacDailyNews Note: This teardown is being update live as we publish this, so hop on over to iFixit to follow along with the dissection!