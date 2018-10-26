“The XR inherited many of the same traits as its XS siblings, but it did not inherit speedy gigabit-LTE capabilities,” Fixit reports. “The XR inherited a lot of features from the XS, but only got one camera—the wide-angle, while the telephoto stays with the XS.”
“What’s this? A modular SIM card reader! That’s an iPhone first,” Fixit reports. “Not only does this mean quick swaps of a dead SIM reader, it also reduces the cost of replacing your logic board! Win-win!”
Read more in the full, live teardown here.
MacDailyNews Note: This teardown is being update live as we publish this, so hop on over to iFixit to follow along with the dissection!