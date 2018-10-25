“The updated Events app can be downloaded from the tvOS App Store, and it features artwork from the media invites that were sent out last week,” Clover reports. “The Events app on the Apple TV will list the start time relevant to your own location, listing 10:00 a.m. for people on the East Coast and 7:00 a.m. for people on the West Coast. ”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: Select Apple stores around the world will be live streaming the keynote, and you can sign up to attend, 9ot5Mac notes. See the full list of participating Apple Retail Stores here. Apple’s Special Event page is here.
SEE ALSO:
New renders of 2018 iPad Pro ahead of Apple’s launch event – October 22, 2018
Apple sends invitations to media for ‘There’s more in the making’ special event on October 30th in Brooklyn – October 18, 2018