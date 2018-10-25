Apple has updated its Events app for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV in preparation for the October 30th event that’s expected to see the debut of new iPad Pro models and several new Macs, Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“The updated Events app can be downloaded from the tvOS App Store, and it features artwork from the media invites that were sent out last week,” Clover reports. “The Events app on the Apple TV will list the start time relevant to your own location, listing 10:00 a.m. for people on the East Coast and 7:00 a.m. for people on the West Coast. ”

Read more in the full article here.