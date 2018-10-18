The event will take place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn, New York.
In a twist, Apple sent out multiple different designs to members of the media on the “There’s more in the making” invitations.
BREAKING: Apple announces October 30 event where it's expected to announce new iPads and Macs https://t.co/Psa1P7ttWb pic.twitter.com/YT7i2DOZ81
— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) October 18, 2018
Apple is hosting a product event in Brooklyn. October 30th. pic.twitter.com/LQvDEze7qw
— Neil Cybart (@neilcybart) October 18, 2018
Apple announces iPad Pro and Mac event for October 30th https://t.co/fx3cQuq39M pic.twitter.com/9gVRvZCkTT
— The Verge (@verge) October 18, 2018
Oh, yeah, hey, #AppleEvent on October 30!
Looks Pencil-tastic! pic.twitter.com/YneXEvT24W
— Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) October 18, 2018
It's official: Apple sends out invitations for the new iPad event on October 30 https://t.co/L5U2jtjXBB pic.twitter.com/h3Y4qk9CX5
— kif (@kifleswing) October 18, 2018
BREAKING: Apple has sent out invites for special event on Oct. 30 at 10am EST. Stay tuned for more. pic.twitter.com/i9423cFu10
— CNET (@CNET) October 18, 2018
Apple event at the Brooklyn academy of music on October 30th. iPads incoming likely. pic.twitter.com/l1THOb2ED5
— Matthew Panzarino (@panzer) October 18, 2018
Apple’s holding another big event October 30 https://t.co/oG3wywvGNj by @bheater pic.twitter.com/4wSdG0HAtn
— TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) October 18, 2018
Apple sends invites to Oct. 30 event, new iPad Pros expected https://t.co/h2a7oeKDIr pic.twitter.com/fEbjAITM6S
— Mashable (@mashable) October 18, 2018
Apple’s October Event is OFFICIAL! October 30th, 7AM PT/10AM PT pic.twitter.com/vqrpjfgrXA
— Brian Tong (@briantong) October 18, 2018
Invite out to Apple Event in Brooklyn, Oct 30. My invite involves these lovely shades of blue … and possibly a lot of toggles and switches. pic.twitter.com/BeHk25eA3U
— Geoffrey A. Fowler (@geoffreyfowler) October 18, 2018
Apple just announced another event on Oct. 30th…and it's in Brooklyn! pic.twitter.com/ZffnuA8Xwb
— Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) October 18, 2018
Apple to holding its iPad and Mac event on October 30th in Brooklyn #NYC#AppleEvent #Apple #iPad #Mac #Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/UjWuZWuHVG
— TechyRadar (@techyradar15) October 18, 2018
Apple Event. October 30. BROOKLYN. pic.twitter.com/jTcLCN2T0p
— Scott Stein (@jetscott) October 18, 2018
Apple October 30 event confirmed: iPad Pro likely the focus https://t.co/U3tz2a03OQ pic.twitter.com/YYY783vAkF
— 7000xperts (@7000xperts) October 18, 2018
Apple event!! 😃 pic.twitter.com/HQngr5rCWU
— Christyan Duarte (@accord29) October 18, 2018
I’m invited to an Apple event!!! pic.twitter.com/qEGYeVXvL0
— Jarom Vo-Ghoul (@jaromvogel) October 18, 2018
@Apple Special Event confirmed for October 30th, 10am ET, in Brooklyn, NY!!! #iPadPro #AirPods #Mac pic.twitter.com/pfgcmMOFb8
— DarshKL (@DarshyNonStop) October 18, 2018
Another Apple event. New iPad? pic.twitter.com/5vNY1YUceU
— iccaapp (@ynwaicap) October 18, 2018
There’s more in the making #AppleEvent 💥💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/llsa3c8uBm
— edu (@eduardodpg) October 18, 2018
MacDailyNews Take: Apple did indeed make it fit into October!