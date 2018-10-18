It’s official! Apple today sent out media invites for a second major 2018 event set to be held in New York on Tuesday, October 30th at 10am EDT.

The event will take place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn, New York.

In a twist, Apple sent out multiple different designs to members of the media on the “There’s more in the making” invitations.

BREAKING: Apple announces October 30 event where it's expected to announce new iPads and Macs https://t.co/Psa1P7ttWb pic.twitter.com/YT7i2DOZ81 — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) October 18, 2018

Apple is hosting a product event in Brooklyn. October 30th. pic.twitter.com/LQvDEze7qw — Neil Cybart (@neilcybart) October 18, 2018

Apple announces iPad Pro and Mac event for October 30th https://t.co/fx3cQuq39M pic.twitter.com/9gVRvZCkTT — The Verge (@verge) October 18, 2018

It's official: Apple sends out invitations for the new iPad event on October 30 https://t.co/L5U2jtjXBB pic.twitter.com/h3Y4qk9CX5 — kif (@kifleswing) October 18, 2018

BREAKING: Apple has sent out invites for special event on Oct. 30 at 10am EST. Stay tuned for more. pic.twitter.com/i9423cFu10 — CNET (@CNET) October 18, 2018

Apple event at the Brooklyn academy of music on October 30th. iPads incoming likely. pic.twitter.com/l1THOb2ED5 — Matthew Panzarino (@panzer) October 18, 2018

Apple sends invites to Oct. 30 event, new iPad Pros expected https://t.co/h2a7oeKDIr pic.twitter.com/fEbjAITM6S — Mashable (@mashable) October 18, 2018

Apple’s October Event is OFFICIAL! October 30th, 7AM PT/10AM PT pic.twitter.com/vqrpjfgrXA — Brian Tong (@briantong) October 18, 2018

Invite out to Apple Event in Brooklyn, Oct 30. My invite involves these lovely shades of blue … and possibly a lot of toggles and switches. pic.twitter.com/BeHk25eA3U — Geoffrey A. Fowler (@geoffreyfowler) October 18, 2018

Apple just announced another event on Oct. 30th…and it's in Brooklyn! pic.twitter.com/ZffnuA8Xwb — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) October 18, 2018

Apple October 30 event confirmed: iPad Pro likely the focus https://t.co/U3tz2a03OQ pic.twitter.com/YYY783vAkF — 7000xperts (@7000xperts) October 18, 2018

I’m invited to an Apple event!!! pic.twitter.com/qEGYeVXvL0 — Jarom Vo-Ghoul (@jaromvogel) October 18, 2018

MacDailyNews Take: Apple did indeed make it fit into October!