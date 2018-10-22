“New renders have been created of what we’re expecting to see from the 2018 iPad Pro models when they are unveiled next week,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac. “As with the iPhone, the key to the 2018 iPad Pro design will be the adoption of Face ID, which will enable Apple to drop the Home button and slim down the bezels on the short sides of the device.”

“Unlike the iPhone, however, we’re not expecting to see a notch: Apple is expected to be able to fit the camera and sensors into the slimmed-down bezels,” Lovejoy reports. “Face ID on the 2018 iPad Pro is likely to have one advantage over the iPhone: it will work in landscape as well as portrait orientation.”

“Apple is reportedly taking different approaches to the two models,” Lovejoy reports. “With the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, it is leaving the screen size unchanged, and using the slimmer bezels to reduce the exterior dimensions of the device. With the smaller model, Apple is doing the opposite: leaving the exterior dimensions unchanged, but boosting the display size from 10.5 inches to 11 inches.”



MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s TrueDepth Camera system is the key. It does allow for Face ID, of course, but it can do much, much more than that mere feat!