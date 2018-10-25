“Japanese Apple blog Mac Otakara published a video on YouTube, giving us a glimpse at how Apple is currently decorating the venue,” Cao reports. “Unlike many other events, Apple is holding this one outside of California; since it’s in New York, it starts at 10AM EDT, making that 7AM PDT, versus the usual 10AM PDT.”
Cao reports, “We’re expecting new Macs (including Mac mini), iPads with a near bezel-less design and Face ID, and possibly more surprises.”
MacDailyNews Take: These five days are never going to elapse!!!
