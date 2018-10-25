“With only a few days until Apple’s big iPad Pro and Mac event on Tuesday, the company has begun putting up decorations at their host venue, the Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn, New York City,” Peter Cao reports for 9to5Mac.

“Japanese Apple blog Mac Otakara published a video on YouTube, giving us a glimpse at how Apple is currently decorating the venue,” Cao reports. “Unlike many other events, Apple is holding this one outside of California; since it’s in New York, it starts at 10AM EDT, making that 7AM PDT, versus the usual 10AM PDT.”

Cao reports, “We’re expecting new Macs (including Mac mini), iPads with a near bezel-less design and Face ID, and possibly more surprises.”

