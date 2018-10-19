“Apple began taking preorders for the iPhone Xr on Friday at 3 a.m. ET. Between then and noon ET, we measured online lead times for delivery 9 times,” Gene Munster writes for Loup Ventures. “We were surprised to see that lead times remained entirely unchanged except for several SKUs on T-Mobile.”

“Drawing insights from lead times is not a science, given we don’t know how many phones Apple is able to produce. That said, over the years (dating back to the iPod), longer lead times have historically been an indicator of healthy demand and shorter lead times softer demand,” Munster writes. “Despite this negative initial data point, we remain optimistic that the Xr will be the top-selling iPhone over the next 12 months, given it represents the greatest value. We continue to expect the Xr to account for 38% of new units in FY19.”

“Our next data point related to Xr demand will come on Friday, October 26th when we count and survey launch lines,” Munster writes. “If lines are shorter than what we observed for the Xs and Xs Max launches in September, we will reevaluate our mix assumptions.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Maybe Apple was able to amass enough stock to satisfy demand, for a change. Or maybe people spending several hundred dollars for a smartphone want the very best they can get, so they’ve already gotten or are getting an iPhone Xs Max? Also of note: Yes, our readers skew toward well-heeled and tech savvy early adopters, but still. Interns: TTK. TGIF and prost, everyone!