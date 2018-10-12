“At the same time, one has to think the fact that Apple is launching a cheaper iPhone in late October this year rather than September hurt Foxconn’s sales in the quarter a bit,” Jhonsa writes. “Foxconn’s numbers weren’t the only ones released this week that pointed to healthy iPhone demand. On Tuesday, Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan reported a survey of nearly 91,000 consumers done by his firm indicated ‘interest in upgrading to an iPhone rose significantly in recent months, with steady growth following the [September 12] announcements of the iPhone XS and iPhone XR.'”
“Two weeks before Mohan’s note, long-time Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who’s had a history of making good predictions about Apple’s plans, reported seeing strong early demand for iPhone XS Max. Kuo, who now works for a firm called TF Securities, estimated that initial sales for the 6.5-inch phone were three to four times those of the 5.8-inch iPhone XS. Kuo added that the 256GB version of the phone, which costs $1,249 in the U.S., was the most popular model.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: iPhone Xs Max in 256GB sounds familiar – the sweet spot for Apple’s flagship. Just wait until iPhone Xr becomes available; iPhone unit sales are going to skyrocket!