“On Thursday, top Apple contract manufacturer Foxconn reported that its September revenue rose 29.7% annually in local currency to NT$584.9 billion ($18.8 billion),” Eric Jhonsa writes for TheStreet. “That represents an acceleration from August’s 25.3% growth, and the highest monthly growth rate recorded by the company in 2018. For the whole of Q3, revenue rose 27.7%.”

“At the same time, one has to think the fact that Apple is launching a cheaper iPhone in late October this year rather than September hurt Foxconn’s sales in the quarter a bit,” Jhonsa writes. “Foxconn’s numbers weren’t the only ones released this week that pointed to healthy iPhone demand. On Tuesday, Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan reported a survey of nearly 91,000 consumers done by his firm indicated ‘interest in upgrading to an iPhone rose significantly in recent months, with steady growth following the [September 12] announcements of the iPhone XS and iPhone XR.'”

“Two weeks before Mohan’s note, long-time Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who’s had a history of making good predictions about Apple’s plans, reported seeing strong early demand for iPhone XS Max. Kuo, who now works for a firm called TF Securities, estimated that initial sales for the 6.5-inch phone were three to four times those of the 5.8-inch iPhone XS. Kuo added that the 256GB version of the phone, which costs $1,249 in the U.S., was the most popular model.”

MacDailyNews Take: iPhone Xs Max in 256GB sounds familiar – the sweet spot for Apple’s flagship. Just wait until iPhone Xr becomes available; iPhone unit sales are going to skyrocket!