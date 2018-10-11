“Ming-Chi Kuo has today released a report that is good news for Apple,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “The first week of October is a national holiday in China. Kuo is reporting that most domestic phone manufacturers saw sales fall year-over-year during Golden Week. Kuo blamed insufficient innovation, and believes that some proportion of consumers are leaning on older iPhone models or awaiting the upcoming iPhone XR launch on October 26.”

“Kuo says that he estimates iPhone XR replacement demand in China to be higher than last year’s cycle with the iPhone 8,” Mayo reports. “Overall, shipments from major Chinese brands fell 10% according to Kuo’s report.”

“Kuo expects iPhone XR to beat sales of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus over its lifetime,” Mayo reports.



MacDailyNews Take: Millions upon millions are waiting for iPhone Xr! iPhone XR pre-orders start Friday, October 19th with availability beginning Friday, October 26th, in more than 50 countries and territories including Andorra, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Greenland, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the UAE, UK, US and US Virgin Islands. SEE ALSO:

