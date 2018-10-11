Medisafe, a consumer medication management app and platform, today supports Health Records on iPhone, allowing iPhone users to easily and accurately track their doses, further manage their health and avoid potentially lethal drug interactions.

Medisafe is the world’s leading consumer medication management platform, with almost 5 million users in more than 150 countries. Now with Health Records people registered with a growing list of healthcare providers can quickly and securely add all their medications on Medisafe at once, without having to type in individual medication names or doses.

“As the only Health Records app featured in Apple’s launch to developers last June, Medisafe has used the Health Records API to bring consumers a private, easy-to-use solution that both helps them stay on track with their meds and safeguards them against harmful drug interactions,” said Medisafe co-founder and CEO Omri Shor in a statement.

Along with helping people stay on track with their meds and health measurements, Medisafe also notifies them instantly when there is a potentially dangerous drug-to-drug interaction (DDI), which is especially common when a newly prescribed drug interacts with one they are already taking.

It’s potentially life-saving, as close to 40 percent of the U.S. population has prescriptions for four or more medications, according to the FDA. In fact, the NIH estimates DDIs cause nearly 74,000 emergency room visits and 195,000 hospitalizations each year in the United States.

Medisafe already has alerted people using the app to over 93,000 DDIs, of which over 46,300 (50%) were major or severe, or potentially life-threatening, possibly saving Mike’s life.

For example, Nancy Kauffman, who has been using the Medisafe app on her iPhone to help her keep on top of her meds for the past two years, explained how Medisafe recently helped her avoid a DDI: “I’m taking strong prescription painkillers for a severe back problem,” she said in a statement. “I went to the dentist and he prescribed antibiotics. When I inserted them into my Medisafe app I got an immediate warning of a harmful interaction. I alerted my dentist and he changed my meds right away. I’m thankful to Medisafe for protecting me from a possibly dangerous situation.”

With Health Records, Medisafe can surface medications from multiple providers, and people will have even more access to their medication records and knowledge of potential DDIs.

“We are empowering people to control and manage more of their health information. Putting people’s health into their own hands is our vision at Medisafe, and supporting Health Records is an important step in empowering patients, and creating a major shift in the healthcare arena, that has been long-coming,” Shor said.

Source: Medisafe

MacDailyNews Take: Today marks another significant step forward in Health Record management from Apple that will positively impact healthcare. Health Records data is encrypted on iPhone and protected with the consumer’s iPhone passcode. When consumers choose to share their health record data with trusted apps, the data flows directly from HealthKit to the third-party app and is not sent to Apple’s servers. SEE ALSO:

