“On Friday, the New York Times released an article detailing the process with which Tesla (TSLA) rejected the Securities and Exchange Commission’s first settlement offer, causing its stock to plummet 14%, before going back to the SEC and finally agreeing upon a settlement, about 48 hours later,” Quoth the Raven writes for Seeking Alpha. “This story offers small details to the situation that could be of large consequence to Tesla investors… In fact, the Times reported on Friday that the company rejected the SEC settlement at the very last minute because Elon Musk threatened to quit as CEO. He also apparently demanded that the board of directors put out a statement telling the public that they stood behind Musk and his integrity, as well.”

“As most people know, the board of directors is supposed to be protecting the interests of shareholders and governing the company and its officers accordingly,” Raven writes. “In many cases, I have made the argument that it appears that Elon Musk is the one doing the governing and that the board has been beholden to him, instead of the other way around. This report indicates to me that my line of logic may be accurate. For Musk to be able to simply pull the card of ‘I quit’ any time something happens that he doesn’t agree with is not only poor corporate governance, but sets the stage for immense future volatility between Musk and his board, in my opinion.”

“I think Tesla investors can ready themselves for a new period of volatility relating to this going forward. As most people know, the settlement with the SEC stipulates that Tesla must bring on two independent directors. It also stipulates that Musk must step down as board chairman,” Raven writes. “If the company goes out and selects two independent board members who are fully aware of their fiduciary responsibility and the liability of being a board member, and are truly ‘independent,’ things have a chance to get rockier, very quickly.”

