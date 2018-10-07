“As most people know, the board of directors is supposed to be protecting the interests of shareholders and governing the company and its officers accordingly,” Raven writes. “In many cases, I have made the argument that it appears that Elon Musk is the one doing the governing and that the board has been beholden to him, instead of the other way around. This report indicates to me that my line of logic may be accurate. For Musk to be able to simply pull the card of ‘I quit’ any time something happens that he doesn’t agree with is not only poor corporate governance, but sets the stage for immense future volatility between Musk and his board, in my opinion.”
“I think Tesla investors can ready themselves for a new period of volatility relating to this going forward. As most people know, the settlement with the SEC stipulates that Tesla must bring on two independent directors. It also stipulates that Musk must step down as board chairman,” Raven writes. “If the company goes out and selects two independent board members who are fully aware of their fiduciary responsibility and the liability of being a board member, and are truly ‘independent,’ things have a chance to get rockier, very quickly.”
MacDailyNews Take: Musk has always been eccentric and, increasingly, unpredictable and erratic. He’s now ventured into actionable impetuousness. At times, it’s like watching a slow-motion car wreck.
A company in Telsa’s shape has no chance of competing with German and other automakers who are moving strongly into Tesla’s purview, to say nothing of the potential of mighty Apple entering the market.
