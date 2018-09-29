“Elon Musk will relinquish the role of Tesla Inc. chairman and split a $40 million penalty with the electric-car maker to settle fraud charges brought by the U.S. over his tweeted claims about taking the company private,” Dana Hull reports for Bloomberg. “Musk, 47, will get to keep his job as chief executive officer but must resign as chairman within 45 days and can’t be re-elected to the role for three years, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Saturday.”

“Neither Tesla nor Musk admitted wrongdoing under the settlement, which was reached two days after the SEC sued the billionaire over his tweeted claims to have had the funding and investor support to buy out stockholders at $420 a share,” Hull reports. “The settlement requires that Tesla appoint two new independent directors and establish a committee of independent board members.”

