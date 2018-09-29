“Neither Tesla nor Musk admitted wrongdoing under the settlement, which was reached two days after the SEC sued the billionaire over his tweeted claims to have had the funding and investor support to buy out stockholders at $420 a share,” Hull reports. “The settlement requires that Tesla appoint two new independent directors and establish a committee of independent board members.”
MacDailyNews Take: $40 million and loss of Chairmanship is an admission of wrongdoing, regardless of the legalese bullshit.
In other words: If Musk did nothing wrong, he’d still be Chairman, he and Tesla wouldn’t each be $20 million lighter in the wallet (not that they’ll notice), and the company wouldn’t be appointing two new independent directors and establishing a committee of independent board members.
