“The quest for extreme selfies killed 259 people between 2011 and 2017, a 2018 global study has revealed,” BBC News reports.

“Researchers at the US National Library of Medicine recommend that ‘no selfie zones’ should be introduced at dangerous spots to reduce deaths,” The Beeb reports. “These would include the tops of mountains, tall buildings and lakes, where many of the deaths occurred.”

“Selfie-related deaths are most common in India, Russia, the United States and Pakistan and 72.5% of those reported are men,” The Beeb reports. “The new study also showed that the number of deaths is on the rise.

There were only three reports of selfie-related deaths in 2011, but that number grew to 98 in 2016 and 93 in 2017. However, the researchers claim that the actual number of selfie deaths could be much higher because they are never named as the cause of death.”

Read more in the full article here.a

MacDailyNews Take: It’s highly likely that the actual number of selfie deaths is underreported. While some may be quick to reference Darwin’s Law, it only takes one bad, hasty decision, of which everyone is capable, to turn into a fatal mistake. Our advice: Be safe and photoshop it instead.