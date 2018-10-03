“Once again, only Apple knows for sure when — or even if — it will hold an event this month, but it does seem very likely that Apple will want to capture the minds of consumers for two consecutive months,” William Gallagher writes for AppleInsider.

“What we all like when looking forward is hard evidence — and there is some. There’s strong reason to believe Apple will hold an event this month even though it didn’t last October. There’s also interesting historical evidence for when the event might be,” Gallagher writes. “Unless Apple just decides to email out a press release and be done with it, we say there’ll be an event on Thursday October 25.”

“Rumors suggest the new iPads will take on design elements from the iPhone X such as the drastically reduced bezel around the display screen,” Gallagher writes. “Although this is not as solidly backed up as the iPad rumors, Kuo does also claim that there will be a refreshed iMac… Apple’s other desktop, the Mac mini, is similarly rumored to be getting updated with a “professional” remake, but more attention from the mainstream consumer is being focused on Kuo’s claim that there will be new — and cheaper — MacBooks.”

MacDailyNews Take: We cannot see Apple announcing new X-class iPad Pros and an all-new 13-inch MacBook via press release, so, for now, October 25th is as good a guess as any!

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]