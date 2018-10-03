In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $2.79, or 1.22%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $232.07. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $229.38 set on October 2, 2018.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $233.47, also set today.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $150.24.

 
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $1.121 trillion.

 
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.121T
2. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $952.441B
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $883.149B
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $840.967B
5. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $533.793B

Selected companies’ current market values:
• Facebook (FB) – $468.971B
• Walmart (WMT) – $275.506B
• Intel (INTC) – $224.832B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $224.635B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $220.420B
• Disney (DIS) – $173.873B
• IBM (IBM) – $139.854B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $132.045B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $111.234B
• Sony (SNE) – $78.427B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $50.291B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $41.238B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $31.812B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $27.876B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $21.901B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $27.716B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.650B
• Pandora (P) – $2.444B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.458B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.261B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $109.450M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: Excuse us while we kiss the sky!

SEE ALSO:
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – September 4, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – August 31, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – August 30, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – August 29, 2018
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – August 28, 2018