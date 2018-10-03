AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $233.47, also set today.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $150.24.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $1.121 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.121T
2. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $952.441B
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $883.149B
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $840.967B
5. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $533.793B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Facebook (FB) – $468.971B
• Walmart (WMT) – $275.506B
• Intel (INTC) – $224.832B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $224.635B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $220.420B
• Disney (DIS) – $173.873B
• IBM (IBM) – $139.854B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $132.045B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $111.234B
• Sony (SNE) – $78.427B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $50.291B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $41.238B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $31.812B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $27.876B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $21.901B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $27.716B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.650B
• Pandora (P) – $2.444B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.458B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.261B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $109.450M
