In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $0.73, or 0.32%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $228.36. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $227.63 set on August 31, 2018.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $229.18, also set today.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $149.16.



Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $1.103 trillion.



The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.103T

2. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $994.753B

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $856.617B

4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $837.001B

5. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $522.869B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $494.177B

• Walmart (WMT) – $281.392B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $227.550B

• Intel (INTC) – $221.144B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $224.468B

• Disney (DIS) – $164.861B

• IBM (IBM) – $132.972B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $130.583B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $97.931B

• Sony (SNE) – $72.747B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $49.293B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $39.260B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $33.741B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $32.090B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $26.302B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $27.355B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.674B

• Pandora (P) – $2.424B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.904B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.431B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $121.862M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.