AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $229.18, also set today.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $149.16.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $1.103 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.103T
2. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $994.753B
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $856.617B
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $837.001B
5. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $522.869B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Facebook (FB) – $494.177B
• Walmart (WMT) – $281.392B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $227.550B
• Intel (INTC) – $221.144B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $224.468B
• Disney (DIS) – $164.861B
• IBM (IBM) – $132.972B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $130.583B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $97.931B
• Sony (SNE) – $72.747B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $49.293B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $39.260B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $33.741B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $32.090B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $26.302B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $27.355B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.674B
• Pandora (P) – $2.424B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.904B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.431B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $121.862M
MacDailyNews Take: Booyah!
