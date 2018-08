In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $3.28, or 1.49%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $222.98. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $219.70 set on August 28, 2018.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $223.49, also set today.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $149.16.



Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $1.077 trillion.



The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.077T

2. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $974.555B

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $874.035B

4. Microsoft (MSFT) – $858.994B

5. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $523.290B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $507.862B

• Walmart (WMT) – $282.218B

• Intel (INTC) – $224.786B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $223.293B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $219.789B

• Disney (DIS) – $167.240B

• IBM (IBM) – $134.670B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $131.406B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $100.133B

• Sony (SNE) – $72.720B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $52.033B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $40.392B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $34.384B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $31.866B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $26.687B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $24.567B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.812B

• Pandora (P) – $2.325B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.907B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.543B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $125.247M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.