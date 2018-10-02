“Apple could always release new hardware with a press release and private press briefings, but a redesigned iPad and all-new MacBook surely call for stage time,” Hall reports. “We expect to see two versions of the iPad Pro introduced this month: a new 11-inch size and a redesigned 12.9-inch size. This is going to be a huge upgrade for the iPad Pro. Both models are expected to feature Face ID and the all-screen design with no notch.”
“Apple currently makes a computer simply called MacBook — the 12-inch Retina version — and a 13-inch version that replaces the MacBook Air could be on the way,” Hall reports. “We expect the Mac mini to finally be updated this fall with modern specs that could see its starting price climb.”
MacDailyNews Take: We cannot wait for iPad Pro to drop the now-maddening* Home button!
*after a year of using and loving X-class iPhones