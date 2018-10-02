“October is here and that probably means a whole new round of hardware updates from Apple. Last month was packed with iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, Apple Watch Series 4, iOS 12, watchOS 5, tvOS 12, and macOS Mojave,” Zac Hall reports for 9to5Mac. “This month the cheaper and more colorful iPhone XR will hit the market and there are even more hardware and software updates expected including big news for iPad and Mac — possibly even an October Apple event.”

“Apple could always release new hardware with a press release and private press briefings, but a redesigned iPad and all-new MacBook surely call for stage time,” Hall reports. “We expect to see two versions of the iPad Pro introduced this month: a new 11-inch size and a redesigned 12.9-inch size. This is going to be a huge upgrade for the iPad Pro. Both models are expected to feature Face ID and the all-screen design with no notch.”

“Apple currently makes a computer simply called MacBook — the 12-inch Retina version — and a 13-inch version that replaces the MacBook Air could be on the way,” Hall reports. “We expect the Mac mini to finally be updated this fall with modern specs that could see its starting price climb.”

MacDailyNews Take: We cannot wait for iPad Pro to drop the now-maddening* Home button! *after a year of using and loving X-class iPhones