In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $2.02, or 0.89%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $229.38. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $228.36 set on September 4, 2018.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $230.00, also set today.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $150.24.



Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $1.107 trillion.



The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.107T

2. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $961.489B

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $882.996B

4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $838.981B

5. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $532.181B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $460.021B

• Walmart (WMT) – $278.669B

• Intel (INTC) – $221.789B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $224.041B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $218.715B

• Disney (DIS) – $174.989B

• IBM (IBM) – $140.338B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $132.772B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $112.147B

• Sony (SNE) – $80.444B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $51.352B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $41.269B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $32.159B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $27.742B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $21.282B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $28.291B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.543B

• Pandora (P) – $2.425B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.411B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.254B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $109.826M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.