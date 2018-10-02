AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $230.00, also set today.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $150.24.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $1.107 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.107T
2. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $961.489B
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $882.996B
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $838.981B
5. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $532.181B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Facebook (FB) – $460.021B
• Walmart (WMT) – $278.669B
• Intel (INTC) – $221.789B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $224.041B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $218.715B
• Disney (DIS) – $174.989B
• IBM (IBM) – $140.338B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $132.772B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $112.147B
• Sony (SNE) – $80.444B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $51.352B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $41.269B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $32.159B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $27.742B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $21.282B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $28.291B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $5.543B
• Pandora (P) – $2.425B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.411B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.254B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $109.826M
