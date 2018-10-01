“After announcing the details for its new 5G home internet service last month, Verizon is now getting the first customers hooked up as it offers a free Apple TV and three months of YouTube TV along with the service,” Michael Potuck reports for 9to5Mac.

“Called ‘5G Home,’ Verizon’s new internet service has launched to eligible customers in Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Sacramento, and Houston. The service costs $50 for existing Verizon customers, and $70 for those that aren’t,” Potuck reports. “Even though Verizon is technically using a propriety solution to offer the service now instead of the true 5G standards, it says users will see speeds around 300 Mbps.”

Potuck reports, “[Verizon] is giving a free Apple TV to those who sign up along with three months of YouTube TV at no cost.”

