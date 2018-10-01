“Called ‘5G Home,’ Verizon’s new internet service has launched to eligible customers in Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Sacramento, and Houston. The service costs $50 for existing Verizon customers, and $70 for those that aren’t,” Potuck reports. “Even though Verizon is technically using a propriety solution to offer the service now instead of the true 5G standards, it says users will see speeds around 300 Mbps.”
Potuck reports, “[Verizon] is giving a free Apple TV to those who sign up along with three months of YouTube TV at no cost.”
MacDailyNews Take: A nice win for Apple TV!
