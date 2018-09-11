“Verizon today announced that it will offer the Apple TV 4K as part of its 5G residential broadband package that’s set to launch in four markets this year, including Indianapolis, Houston, Los Angeles, and Sacramento,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“A free Apple TV 4K will be provided to Verizon 5G broadband customers in lieu of a traditional cable box,” Clover reports. “Several other cable providers have also been offering the Apple TV 4K as an option to customers, including DirecTV in the US, Canal+ in France, and Salt in Switzerland”

Clover reports, “In addition to an Apple TV 4K, Verizon is also planning to provide its 5G broadband subscribers with a subscription to YouTube TV, YouTube’s $40 per month streaming service that offers access to television shows on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, the CW, Disney, ESPN, FX, USA, and dozens more.”

