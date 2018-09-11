“A free Apple TV 4K will be provided to Verizon 5G broadband customers in lieu of a traditional cable box,” Clover reports. “Several other cable providers have also been offering the Apple TV 4K as an option to customers, including DirecTV in the US, Canal+ in France, and Salt in Switzerland”
Clover reports, “In addition to an Apple TV 4K, Verizon is also planning to provide its 5G broadband subscribers with a subscription to YouTube TV, YouTube’s $40 per month streaming service that offers access to television shows on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, the CW, Disney, ESPN, FX, USA, and dozens more.”
MacDailyNews Take: There’s a nice win for Apple TV!