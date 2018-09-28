“US authorities say he created the Fruitfly Mac malware (Quimitchin by some AV vendors) back in 2003 and used it until 2017 to infect victims and take control off their Mac computers to steal files, keyboard strokes, watch victims via the webcam, and listen in on conversations via the microphone,” Cimpanu reports. “Court documents reveal Durachinsky wasn’t particularly interested in financial crime but was primarily focused on watching victims, having collected millions of images on his computer, including many of underage children.”
“During all this time, one mystery remained. How was this malware infecting victims, and how was its creator spreading it around?” Cimpanu reports. “This mystery was solved earlier today by [former NSA analyst, Patrick Wardle], who discovered an FBI flash alert sent earlier this year, on March 5. Durachinsky had used a technique know as port scanning to identify internet or network-connected Macs that were exposing remote access ports with weak or no passwords. He then logged into these remote systems via the open service ports and installed and hid Fruitfly on users’ computers.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yuck. Disgusting creeper.
Call us paranoid, but… that’s why we use camJAMR Webcam Covers on our Macs. They’re black, so they work perfectly with our iMacs and they’re removable/reusable. We’ve stuck and unstuck them hundreds of times. We just leave them on and peel them aside when we want to use the FaceTime HD camera cameras.
