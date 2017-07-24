“A mysterious piece of malware has been infecting hundreds of Mac computers for years — and no one noticed until a few months ago,” Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai reports for Motherboard. “Earlier this year, an ex-NSA hacker started looking into a piece of malware he described to me as ‘unique’ and ‘intriguing.’ It was a slightly different strain of a malware discovered on four computers earlier this year by security firm Malwarebytes, known as ‘FruitFly.'”

“On the surface, the malware seemed “simplistic.” It was programmed mainly to surreptitiously monitor victims through their webcams, capture their screens, and log keystrokes. But, strangely, it went undetected since at least 2015. There was no indication of who could be behind it, and it contained ‘ancient’ functions and ‘rudimentary’ remote control capabilities, Malwarebytes’s Thomas Reed wrote at the time,” Franceschi-Bicchierai reports. “The second version of FruitFly is even more puzzling, according to Patrick Wardle, the former spy agency hacker who now develops free security tools for Apple computers and researches Mac security for the firm Synack. Wardle told Motherboard in a phone call that when he first discovered FruitFly 2, no anti-virus software detected it. More surprisingly, it looks like it has been lurking around for five or 10 years and infected several hundred users.”

Franceschi-Bicchierai reports, “FruitFly and FruitFly 2 are also mysterious: Neither Reed nor Wardle know its mechanism of infection — whether it takes advantage of a flaw in MacOS’s code, is installed via social engineering, or some other way.”

