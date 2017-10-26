“The researcher notes that granting camera permission will enable apps to access both the front and the back camera of your device, photograph and record you at any time the app is in the foreground, upload this content immediately, and run real-time face detection to read your facial expressions,” Mix reports. “All of this without any notice or indication that your iPhone is snapping images of your face. No sound, no light, no LEDs.”
“Krause says there is little you can do to prevent this; though there are a few options, none of them would make for a particularly smooth and streamlined user experience. One possibility is to equip your camera with covers. You can find numerous such accessories on Amazon,” Mix reports. “The Googler has since disclosed this complication to Apple.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Granting permission to use your camera is just that. Beyond that, there’s no control over what the apps can do with the camera. Perhaps Apple should add camera permissions that expire every so often?
As usual, the only foolproof way to prevent recording is with physical camera covers.
We’ve been taping our Mac cameras for several years. Call us paranoid, but first see the related articles below. That’s why we use camJAMR iSight camera covers on our iMacs and MacBook Airs. They’re black, so they work perfectly with our iMacs and they’re removable/reusable. We’ve stuck and unstuck them hundreds of times. We just leave them on and peel them aside when we want to use the iSight camera.
