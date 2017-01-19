“Antivirus vendor Malwarebytes uncovered the malicious code, after an IT administrator spotted unusual network traffic coming from an infected Mac,” Kan reports. “The malware, which Apple calls Fruitfly, is designed to take screen captures, access the Mac’s webcam, and simulate mouse clicks and key presses, allowing for remote control by a hacker, Malwarebytes said in a blog post on Wednesday.”
“Malwarebytes found evidence suggesting that Fruitfly has been infecting Macs undetected for at least few years. For instance, a change made to the malicious coding was done to address OS X Yosemite, which was launched in Oct. 2014,” Kan reports. “Reed said this malware has remained undetected probably because it’s been used ‘in very tightly targeted attacks, limiting its exposure.’ Apple has already released an update that protects Macs from Fruitfly infections.”
“The first Mac malware of 2017 was brought to my attention by an IT admin, who spotted some strange outgoing network traffic from a particular Mac. This led to the discovery of a piece of malware unlike anything I’ve seen before, which appears to have actually been in existence, undetected, for some time, and which seems to be targeting biomedical research centers,” Thomas Reed explains for Malwarebytes. “The malware was extremely simplistic on the surface, consisting of only two files.”
~/.client
SHA256: ce07d208a2d89b4e0134f5282d9df580960d5c81412965a6d1a0786b27e7f044
~/Library/LaunchAgents/com.client.client.plist
SHA256: 83b712ec6b0b2d093d75c4553c66b95a3d1a1ca43e01c5e47aae49effce31ee3
“These are some truly ancient functions, as far as the tech world is concerned, dating back to pre-OS X days,” Reed writes. “In addition, the binary also includes the open source libjpeg code, which was last updated in 1998… There is a comment in the code in the macsvc file that indicates that a change was made for Yosemite (Mac OS X 10.10), which was released in October of 2014. This suggests that the malware has been around at least some time prior to Yosemite’s release.”
Yet another example of why we've been taping our Macs' iSight cameras for years!
