“A new feature in macOS Mojave is the ability to temporarily group files on your Desktop into Stacks,” Gary Rosenzweig writes for MacMost.

“These Stacks can contain files of a similar kind, or groups organized by date or tags,” Rosenzweig writes. “You can expand and collapse any Stack to see what is inside, and use the file icons inside the Stack like regular icons.”

“Desktop Stacks can help if your Desktop gets messy and you need to find files right now,” Rosenzweig writes, “but don’t have time to organize your Desktop files at the moment.”

Full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: How do you like Mojave’s Desktop Stacks? Are they helping you be more organized?