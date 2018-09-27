Ashford reports, “Although his activities were described as “serious, sustained and sophisticated” and the amount of data he collected was 1TB, far more than the 90GB originally reported, the hacker avoided jail time because the data he collected was recovered, according to Bloomberg.”
“Apple said in a statement that it wanted to assure customers that ‘at no point during this incident was their personal data compromised,'” Ashford reports. “It added: ‘In this case, our teams discovered the unauthorised access, contained it, and reported the incident to law enforcement.'”
MacDailyNews Note: The Age reports that the hacker has been “accepted into university to study criminology and cyber safety.”
