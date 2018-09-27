“The Australian teenage hacker who pleaded guilty to repeatedly accessing Apple’s mainframe over two years to collect private and commercially sensitive data has been sentenced to eight months’ probation.,” Warwick Ashford reports for ComputerWeekly. “The hacker, who is now 19 years old and legally an adult, cannot be named because he was 16 at the time the intrusions began, which meant the case was heard in a children’s court.”

Ashford reports, “Although his activities were described as “serious, sustained and sophisticated” and the amount of data he collected was 1TB, far more than the 90GB originally reported, the hacker avoided jail time because the data he collected was recovered, according to Bloomberg.”

“Apple said in a statement that it wanted to assure customers that ‘at no point during this incident was their personal data compromised,'” Ashford reports. “It added: ‘In this case, our teams discovered the unauthorised access, contained it, and reported the incident to law enforcement.'”

