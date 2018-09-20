“An Australian teenager who pleaded guilty to hacking Apple Inc. systems carried out the attacks over the course of almost two years and showed ‘a high degree of skill and persistence,’ a court heard Thursday,” David Stringer reports for Bloomberg.

“Investigators in the case recovered about 1 Terabyte of sensitive information copied from the tech giant’s systems during attacks over about 22 months between 2015 and 2017 by the defendant and another person, a prosecutor told a Children’s Court,” Stringer reports. “The now adult defendant, who was 16 at the time the hacking began and cannot be named under Australian law that protects the identity of juvenile offenders, faces two charges in relation to the hacking and will be sentenced on Sept. 27. One of the charges carries a maximum sentence of two years custody, while the other carries a maximum sentence of 12 months.”

“Together with a boy who was two years younger, the teenager ‘modified and copied a large volume of data that was sensitive both from a privacy and commercial point of view,’ the prosecutor told the court,” Stringer reports. “Apple said that customers’ personal data was not compromised as a result of the offenses. ‘In this case, our teams discovered the unauthorized access, contained it, and reported the incident to law enforcement,’ the company said in an emailed statement. The company contacted the FBI who passed on the allegations to the Australian Federal Police.”

