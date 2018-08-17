“Apple Inc said on Friday no customer data was compromised after Australian media reported a teenager had pleaded guilty to hacking into its main computer network, downloading internal files and accessing customer accounts,” Byron Kaye and Stephen Nellis report for Reuters.

“The boy, 16, from the southern city of Melbourne, broke into the U.S. computer giant’s mainframe from his suburban home many times over a year, The Age newspaper reported, citing statements by the teenager’s lawyer in court,” Kaye and Nellis report. “The teen downloaded 90 gigabytes of secure files and accessed customer accounts without exposing his identity, the paper said.”

MacDailyNews Take: Secure? Wrong adjective.

“An Apple spokesman said the company’s information security personnel ‘discovered the unauthorized access, contained it, and reported the incident to law enforcement’ without commenting further on the specifics of the case,” Kaye and Nellis report. “‘We … want to assure our customers that at no point during this incident was their personal data compromised,’ the spokesman said.”

