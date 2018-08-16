“A Melbourne private schoolboy who repeatedly broke into Apple’s secure computer systems is facing criminal charges after the technology giant called in the FBI,” Erin Pearson reports for The Sydney Morning Herald. “The teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, broke into Apple’s mainframe from his suburban home on multiple occasions over a year because he was such a fan of the company, according to his lawyer.”

“The Children’s Court heard on Thursday that he had downloaded 90gb of secure files and accessed customer accounts,” Pearson reports. “His offending from the age of 16 saw him develop computerised tunnels and online bypassing systems to hide his identity until a raid on his family home uncovered a litany of hacking files and instructions all saved in a folder titled ‘hacky hack hack.'”

“The teen’s defence lawyer said his client had become so well known in the international hacking community that even mentioning the case in detail could expose him to risk,” Pearson reports. “The Crown prosecutor also acknowledged that Apple was ‘very sensitive about publicity.'”

