“Navigating with Maps and Apple Watch can be very useful with distinctive taps for upcoming turns, but the feature can be distracting if you have a better solution with CarPlay,” Zac Hall writes for 9to5Mac. “Starting with iOS 12 and watchOS 5, Apple now lets you choose when you want to receive navigation alerts on Apple Watch.”

“New with iOS 12 and watchOS 5 is the ability to actually opt out of navigation alerts when driving with CarPlay and Apple Watch,” Hall writes. “The feature is offered in the Watch app on iPhone on the My Watch tab and the Maps section.”

“Turn alerts can now be toggled on or off individually for Driving, Driving with CarPlay, and Walking,” Hall writes. “If you’re like me and find the navigation alerts on Apple Watch redundant when driving with CarPlay, turning off that middle option should create a more relaxed driving experience.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Additional granularity is setting sis always appreciated, even if we do like redundant wrist-born alerts while driving.