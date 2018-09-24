“In the latest iPhones that went on sale on Sept. 21, the biggest upsell isn’t the wide-stereo speakers, the dual-lens camera, or the stainless steel accents. It’s the tiny Nand storage chip,” Mark Gurman and Ian King report for Bloomberg.

“The high-end XS and XS Max models unveiled earlier in September come with a 512-gigabyte storage option, twice as much as the previous maximum and enough to hold a couple hundred thousand photos or dozens of high-definition movies,” Gurman and King report. “That’s up from a maximum 256GB on last year’s flagship iPhone X.”

Gurman and King report, “The new 512GB storage chip could make the company $134 more per phone than the 256GB option.”

MacDailyNews Take: As it was and ever shall it be. No news here besides the $134 guess (nobody outside the company really knows what Apple pays for NAND flash memory or will be paying for it 6 months from now). An aside: We couldn’t come close to filling our 256GB iPhone X units last year, so we opted for the same storage capacity this year, too.