“Apple’s release of iOS 12.1 earlier today has already given us a peek at a new feature: Memoji syncing. In that article, I suggested that this feature would make sense with the release of new iPads with a TrueDepth camera system later this year,” Guilherme Rambo reports for 9to5Mac. “Currently, Memoji is only supported on the iPhone – but adding support to the iPad would mean users would want to sync their characters between each device.”

“Now, iOS 12.1 offers another hint at new iPad models coming this year,” Rambo reports. “Digging into assets used by the Setup app, which is the app that runs when you set up a new device, we found a new identifier for a ‘2018 fall’ iPad.”

“The previous version of the app only included identifiers for the 2018 iPhones,” Rambo reports. “This means the app is being updated to teach users how to use the new gestures on a new model of iPad to be released this fall.”

Read more and see the code in the full article here.