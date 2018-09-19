“Now, iOS 12.1 offers another hint at new iPad models coming this year,” Rambo reports. “Digging into assets used by the Setup app, which is the app that runs when you set up a new device, we found a new identifier for a ‘2018 fall’ iPad.”
“The previous version of the app only included identifiers for the 2018 iPhones,” Rambo reports. “This means the app is being updated to teach users how to use the new gestures on a new model of iPad to be released this fall.”
Read more and see the code in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We smell an October special event!
The second iPad Pro models lose the antiquated Home button and move to gestural iOS is the second we upgrade our iPad Pros!