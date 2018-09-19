“Shipments of the three new iPhone devices, the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR, are expected to surpass 85 million units in the second half of 2018, according to Digitimes Research,” Luke Lin reports for Digitimes. “The estimates are based on supply chain information, Apple’s annual sales and iPhones’ ASPs of the previous years.”

“Shipments of the LCD-based 6.1-inch iPhone XR are expected to account for over 50% of combined shipments of the new three models being released,” Lin reports, “although the availability of the iPhone XR will come on October 26 compared to September 21 for iPhone XS and XS Max.”

“Including older-generation iPhones, total shipments of iPhone devices are expected to top 127 million units in the second half of 2018, representing modest growth from a year earlier,” Lin reports. “However, total iPhone revenues are likely to reach nearly US$100 billion in the second half of the year, increasing 10% from a year ago, Digitimes Research estimates.”

Read more in the full article here.